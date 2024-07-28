UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Army jawan killed in J-K

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Army jawan Mohit Rathour who was killed in line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir, the UP government said in a statement on Sunday.

The UP chief minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the jawan's family. He also announced a government job to a member of his family and to name a road in the Budaun district, of which the jawan was a resident, after him.

Adityanath expressed his condolences to the family and said the state government is with them in this hour of grief. The state government will provide all possible help to the family, he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Budaun District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava said the cremation of Rifleman Mohit Rathour, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday, was held on Sunday with full state honours.

Rathour (27) was the only son of his parents. He had joined the Army in 2017.

He had lost his mother Kalavati several years ago. He was married to Ruchi Chauhan, a resident of the Karenge village under the Wazirganj police station area about one-and-a-half years ago.

Rathour is survived by his father, three sisters and wife.

A soldier was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army foiled an attack on Saturday by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources had said.

They said a Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, while two managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours. PTI NAV MNK MNK