UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary

Lucknow, May 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary.

He offered floral tributes by garlanding the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh, revered as the "messiah of farmers", in UP Assembly premises.

Reflecting on Charan Singh's contributions, Adityanath said that the nation continues to remember him as a pioneer of land reforms, the architect of the land ceiling law, and an advocate for rural development and farmers' welfare.

He added, "It is the good fortune of UP that its people had the guidance and leadership of Chaudhary Sahab for an extended period. As the chief minister of the state, he took several groundbreaking initiatives for land reforms, governance purity, and transparency in rural development, whose impact is still felt across villages and among all sections of the society." He also highlighted Singh’s leadership as the prime minister, deputy prime minister, and head of key ministries, including home and finance.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been striving relentlessly for the past 11 years to fulfil Singh’s vision for rural empowerment and the upliftment of farmers.

"On behalf of the people of UP, I pay humble tribute to Chaudhary Sahab’s enduring legacy and invaluable contributions," he said.

Later, CM Yogi also paid tribute through his official social media account.

He said, "The path to the nation's prosperity passes through the fields and barns of our villages. Chaudhary Charan Singh dedicated his life to the cause of prosperous villages and empowered farmers. He worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the underprivileged and the advancement of rural India. The double-engine government is committed to carrying forward his legacy and vision."