UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on death anniversary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tribute to Samajwadi Party founder and former defence minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary.

Advertisment

"Humble tribute to former defence minister and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री, उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2023

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend a programme in Etawah's Saifai on the death anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav -- his father -- while party workers will pay tribute in their respective districts.