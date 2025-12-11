UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to former president Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, saying the former president's vision is an asset to Indian democracy.

"On the birth anniversary of former president, 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee, humble tribute to him," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"His vision, simplicity, and dedication to the nation's interest are an invaluable asset to Indian democracy," the CM added.

A political stalwart, Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India. He had also served as foreign, defence, commerce and finance minister, among several other roles at different times in his long, distinguished political career.

Born on December 11, 1935 in the Mirati village in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020.