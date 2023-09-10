UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to Govind Ballabh Pant, the first chief minister of the state, on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Describing Pant as a great freedom fighter, Adityanath said he became the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after independence and made valuable contributions for the progress of the state as well as the internal security of the country as a former home minister.

The chief minister garlanded the statue of Pant at the Lok Bhawan complex.

"Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant had actively participated in the freedom struggle. Keeping in mind his hard work, patriotism and organisational ability, he was given the responsibility of chief ministership. He became the first chief minister of the state in independent India and then served the country and the state as the home minister, Adityanath said. PTI ABN RC