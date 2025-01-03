UP CM Adityanath performs prayers at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday performed prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Advertisment

A Uttar Pradesh government statement said he performed the 'rudrabhishek' ritual, which included a havan and offered prayers to Lord Shiva for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state.

The havan was performed while Vedic mantras were being recited.

At the Shakti Temple, Adityanath offered 'bilva patra,' lotus flowers, 'durva' and other sacred materials during the prayer.

Advertisment

He then conducted the prayer using milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and holy water brought from various pilgrimage sites, it said.

The temple's learned priests concluded the ritual by chanting the mantras. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY