UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ ritual at the Gorakhnath Temple here and prayed for the well-being of the people and the world.

Within the temple situated on the first floor of the math, Chief Minister Adityanath, who is also the math's head, performed the 'Rudrabhishek', making offerings to Lord Shiva, an official statement said.

After the puja, Adityanath performed 'havan' and 'aarti' amidst chanting of the Vedic mantras, it said. Adityanath also participated in 'gauseva' (service of cows) at the temple's cowshed.

He also inquired about the well-being of the cows and fed them jaggery and roti, the statement said.