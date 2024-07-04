UP CM Adityanath plants sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at his residence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday planted a sapling at his residence here under the campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day.

Adityanath thanked the prime minister for launching the campaign and said it will help in combating global warming.

"Heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the prime minister for launching this initiative from the residents of the state," the chief minister said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said that 54 crore saplings of various varieties are available at the state nurseries and urged people to participate in the initiative.

"I have planted a sapling at my residence today. I appeal to people to plant saplings in the entire state on July 20," Adityanath said.

"Every individual in the entire state should become a part of the massive tree-planting campaign and plant a tree in the name of their mother. #Plant4Mother," he said in a separate post in Hindi on X.

Prime Minister Modi had launched the campaign by planting a sapling at the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.