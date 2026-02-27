UP CM Adityanath returns from Singapore, Japan visits

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returned here on Friday after completing a four-day official visit to Singapore and Japan, an official statement said.

Senior officials received him at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Adityanath described the tour as a move that would provide a new direction to the state's industrial future. According to the statement, the visit yielded memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh crore. These projects are expected to create employment for over five lakh youth once implemented.

Adityanath maintained a heavy schedule during the four-day trip, attending over 60 formal meetings and events. Three major investment roadshows were held in Singapore, Tokyo and Yamanashi. These events saw participation from nearly 450-500 investors, industrialists and representatives of financial institutions.

During the interactions, Adityanath highlighted the state's industrial policies, infrastructure development, strong law-and-order framework and its large consumer market. Agreements and investment proposals were finalised in sectors, including green hydrogen, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centers, logistics, defence manufacturing, skill development and urban infrastructure.

Adityanath has directed the Invest UP and concerned departments to promptly take these proposals forward. The statement added that the visit proved significant for both attracting investment and strengthening the state's global profile and economic prospects, the statement added. PTI NAV AKY