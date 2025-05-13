UP CM Adityanath reviews development projects in Varanasi

Varanasi, May 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the development projects underway in Varanasi with local ministers and public representatives.

Discussions were held regarding the planned development of Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on improving transportation systems, expanding tourism facilities, and ensuring efficient management of construction work, according to a statement.

The chief minister also met representatives of Apna Ghar Ashram, an organisation that provides shelter to the destitute and the homeless.

Its director K Niranjan submitted a memorandum, requesting the allocation of government land or buildings to accommodate the increasing number of homeless individuals, referred to as "prabhujans".

Niranjan informed Adityanath that although the 'ashram' in Varanasi was originally set up to house 400 residents, it was sheltering 600, resulting in a severe space shortage and forcing many to sleep in the open.

Adityanath assured him of government support and suggested expanding 'ashram' facilities to other Uttar Pradesh districts. PTI