UP CM Adityanath reviews Master Plan-2031, lays emphasis on balanced and rapid development

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the Master Plan-2031 of Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Banda, Basti, Amroha and Firozabad, and underlined the development' authorities aim is to steer planned, balanced and rapid development.

The chief minister also issued guidelines for planned development, an official release issued here said.

'The objective of development authorities is to guide planned, balanced and rapid development. The focus should be on the convenience of the common man. All development authorities will have to find new possibilities of income," the chief minister was quoted as saying during the presentation.

Giving instructions, Adityanath said that clusters should be developed to encourage local crafts and traditional products and added that consideration should be given to placing statues in parks rather than at intersections.

Stressing that efficient traffic management is pivotal for the urban areas, he said that taxi-auto stands and street vendor zones should be fixed.

The chief minister asserted that a suitable space for multi-level parking should be determined and said the land for this should be clearly identified in the master plan.

Adityanath said that Saharanpur, known as the 'Gateway to Devbhoomi', has witnessed a surge in economic activities and residential influx owing to improved connectivity and urban amenities.

Well-planned provisions should be made in the master plan of Saharanpur for the development of industrial, commercial and residential activities, he added.

The chief minister said selecting a suitable site for a wood carving cluster in Saharanpur is crucial, ideally near the current woodcraft hub, and added it is essential to allocate space for logistics and warehousing hubs.

The authorities should devise an action plan for a new residential project to cater to the general public's needs, he said.

Adityanath said the master plan for Amroha is being prepared for the first time and the emphasis will be on planned development.

He asked the officials to include the newly established medical college and state university in the Mirzapur master plan.

The chief minister further said Basti is making rapid strides in development and added there is a need for planned development by incorporating these developments into Master Plan-2031.

Stating that an industrial corridor is proposed in Banda, Adityanath said the extent of the master plan should be up to the corridor.

Connect Bundelkhand Expressway with it, he said, adding there is a need to make concrete efforts to ensure the city's general traffic is not affected by heavy traffic, the release added. PTI SAB AS AS