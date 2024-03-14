UP CM Adityanath reviews Ram Navami preparations in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations for Ram Navami and directed officials to ensure 24-hour 'darshan' and worship at the Ram temple on Ashtami, Navami and Dashami during Navratri.

According to a release, Adityanath directed the officials to coordinate with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to facilitate this and emphasised that the temple doors should be closed only for special worship ceremonies during this period.

He also directed to arrange electric buses for devotees in collaboration with the transport corporation and stressed on maintaining cleanliness, providing drinking water and heat mitigation for public convenience.

Arrangements should be made to ensure that devotees do not walk more than two-and-a-half kilometres, he said.

Noting that Lok Sabha elections will coincide with next month's Ram Navami festival, Adityanath suggested that police and other essential service providers be placed on permanent duty at key locations and exempted from poll duty.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar made a presentation to Adityanath on the preparations and the major initiatives undertaken by departments and agencies.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal noted that there has been a continuous increase in crowds since the opening of the Ram temple.

The municipal corporation, development authority and the health department have been directed to work in a better way, keeping in facilities for all, the release stated. PTI SAB SZM