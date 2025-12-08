UP CM Adityanath reviews SIR exercise in Moradabad

Moradabad (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Moradabad, and issued detailed directives to public representatives to ensure that every eligible voter is enrolled and no one is left out.

Public representatives from all five districts under the Moradabad division – Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Bijnor and Sambhal – were called for the meeting, which was also attended by senior administrative and police officials from across the division.

During the review, Adityanath stressed the need for meticulous preparations at the booth level, officials said.

The chief minister said the names of all eligible persons, especially young men and women who have turned 18, must be added to the voter list.

He also instructed the officials to promptly remove the names of deceased persons, those who have permanently migrated, and duplicate entries from the electoral rolls.

Booth-level committees must be formed, and the workers involved in the exercise must be trained, Adityanath said.

The meeting was also attended by panchayat heads, MLAs, BJP office-bearers, the divisional commissioner, the inspector general of police, district magistrates and the SSPs from all five districts.

The chief minister also held brief one-on-one interactions with some public representatives to gather feedback and hear their concerns.

Keeping the 2027 Assembly elections in view, the chief minister underlined the importance of strengthening the BJP’s organisational structure at the booth level.

The second phase of SIR is presently underway in 12 states and Union territories -- Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Of these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the poll panel has announced a special revision of voter list. PTI COR ABN ABN ARI ARI