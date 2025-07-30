UP CM Adityanath slams former SP regime for neglecting MSMEs

Lucknow (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of failing to understand the importance of Uttar Pradesh's extensive Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

"There were large-scale MSME units here with clusters already present in every district and around every town, but the previous government couldn't grasp its significance," he said.

Escalating his attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the chief minister asked how those whose "thinking was limited only to their families" and who "based their grab for power on dividing the society" could possibly think about future of the state's youth, whose prospects were tied to these very schemes.

Adityanath, who was speaking after inaugurating the CM YUVA Conclave here, alleged that the previous government was part of a conspiracy to shut down the state's MSME industry.

"The hooliganism, corruption and dishonesty of the previous government had forced people to migrate," he asserted.

The chief minister further said that large-scale enterprises were shutting down and the "distressed" artisans were searching for other work.

Highlighting his government's initiative, Adityanath said, "We then formed a committee and launched a scheme called the One District One Product (ODOP) after coming to power in 2017. The One District One Product scheme has today become a brand across the country." The youngsters, who have benefitted from the CM YUVA scheme, attended the conclave, sources said.

As part of this scheme, the youngsters are given small loans by the government to start their business. PTI CDN AS AS