UP CM Adityanath thanks Modi for releasing 21st PM-KISAN scheme instalment

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, saying the “double-engine government” is committed to the honour and welfare of farmers.

PM Modi on Tuesday released the fresh instalment of the scheme from Coimbatore, transferring over Rs 18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than nine crore farmers across the country. According to officials, more than 2.15 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh have also benefited from the latest tranche.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the Union government has been working with dedication to ensure the dignity and prosperity of farmers. He said the transfer of the 21st instalment during the ‘South India Natural Farming Summit 2025’ has further strengthened the resolve of promoting a robust agricultural sector and self-reliant farmers.

The CM added that the fresh instalment has infused new energy into Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural growth and rural economy. PTI ABN AMJ AMJ