UP CM Adityanath to inaugurate Gorakhpur Link Expressway on June 20

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Gorakhpur Link Expressway on June 20, an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

The expressway will offer not only speed and connectivity but will also ensure comprehensive road and commuter safety, the statement said.

The chief minister will also flag off a specially designated safety fleet on the day of the inauguration.

The statement said that plans are also underway to implement an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), similar to the one on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, for continuous surveillance and enforcement.

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the safety fleet will include five innovas, campers, four ambulances, two cranes and one hydra vehicle, it said.

The innovas will patrol the expressway round-the-clock in eight-hour shifts, with each vehicle manned by four ex-servicemen, said UPEIDA’s nodal security officer Rajesh Pandey.

The camper vehicles, open at the rear, will be equipped with traffic cones, ropes and radium strips, the statement said.

In case of accidents or breakdowns, these vehicles will be deployed immediately to secure the area, preventing inconvenience or danger to other commuters, it said.

The ambulances will be stationed every 45 km on both sides of the road along the 91-km expressway to ensure quick medical response, the statement said.

The cranes will also be positioned every 45 km, along with one hydra vehicle to cover the entire stretch. In case of vehicle failure, small and medium vehicles will be moved using cranes and large vehicles will be shifted via the nearest chainage point, it said.

According to the guidelines issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), no broken-down vehicle is allowed to remain on the expressway.

The statement said that an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) will be implemented in the coming days to strengthen road safety.

The system includes the installation of CCTV cameras every 5 km, monitored from a central control room, it said.

It will also involve speed cameras and number plate readers (NPRs) to detect and report violations. Any instance of speeding will be automatically flagged to the respective district’s Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) for swift action, the statement said.

The expressway will connect Jatipur village on National Highway-27 in Gorakhpur with Salarpur village on Purvanchal expressway in Azamgarh.

The districts falling on the expressway include Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar. PTI ABN AS AS