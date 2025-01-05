UP CM Adityanath to perform 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 11

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla at the temple here on January 11, the opening day of the three-day function to celebrate the first anniversary of consecration of the lord's statue.

Ayodhya will host the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' festival from January 11 to 13, the UP government said in a statement on Sunday.

Adityanath will perform the sacred 'abhishek' of Shri Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum at 11 am on January 11, it said.

He will also inaugurate a cultural programme at Angad Tila near the Ram temple and address devotees. Devotional songs by renowned singers will also be released on the occasion, the statement said.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that January 11 marks the one year of the establishment of the newly-built temple at Ayodhya Dham.

"Events will include kirtans at key locations across Ayodhya, such as Lata Chowk, Janmabhoomi Path, Shringar Haat, Ram Ki Paidi, Sugriva Fort, and Chhoti Devkali. Young artistes will enthral audiences with musical performances throughout the city," Rai said.

He said that as part of the festivities, a three-day 'Shri Ram Raag Seva' programme will take place in a pavilion near the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

"This initiative, led by Ayodhya artiste Yatindra Mishra with support from the Sangeet Natak Akademi, will present devotional offerings to Lord Shri Ram through music, dance, and instrumental performances," he added.

The Trust has extended invitations to saints and devotees from across the country.

Rai urged residents and pilgrims to participate in the celebrations, making at least a one-day visit during the three-day festival and experience the spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya, the statement said.

On January 22, 2024, an idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lakhs of people watched the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on television at their homes and in neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment. PTI NAV KVK KVK