UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveils Mahakumbh logo in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled the new multi-coloured logo for Mahakumbh 2025 at an event here, an official statement issued in Lucknow said.

The logo symbolises religious and economic prosperity, with the depiction of the Amrit Kalash, a sacred vessel from the mythological ocean churning.

The design features a temple, a seer, an urn, the Akshayvat tree and an image of Lord Hanuman, representing the confluence of nature and humanity in the Sanatan civilization.

It also embodies the continuous flow of self-awareness and public welfare, serving as an inspirational emblem for Mahakumbh 2025.

Kumbh Mela, recognized by the UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,' is regarded as the world’s largest peaceful gathering of pilgrims.

With the motto "Sarvasiddhipradah Kumbhah" (Kumbh bestows all types of spiritual powers), the Maha Kumbh stands as a profound symbol of spiritual significance, it said.

The logo for Maha Kumbh, one of the largest festivals globally, has been crafted to reflect its diverse and far-reaching impact, capturing both its spiritual essence and cultural grandeur, the statement said.

Sadhus and saints from all sects across the country participate in the Maha Kumbh in large numbers, symbolized in the logo by a sadhu blowing a conch.

Additionally, two sadhus are depicted in a posture of salutation, reflecting the deep reverence of the event.

The logo also incorporates key religious sites along the banks of Sangamnagari and represents various traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

The Amrit Kalash featured in the design holds profound symbolism: its mouth represents Lord Vishnu, the neck signifies Rudra, the base symbolizes Brahma, the middle part embodies all goddesses, and the water within represents the entire ocean.

The Maha Kumbh is a significant social and religious festival that brings together devotees from around the world.

As the event is held in Prayagraj, the logo prominently features the city’s most sacred site -- the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers.

A live satellite image of the Sangam is clearly visible in the design, symbolizing the eternal flow of these rivers. This inclusion highlights the spiritual and geographical importance of Prayagraj in the Maha Kumbh’s rich tradition.