UP CM Adityanath urges banks to elevate credit-deposit ratio to propel development works

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged banks to elevate the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio to give impetus to entrepreneurial efforts and development works.

Advertisment

Emphasizing the importance of combining government schemes with training and extending loans to entrepreneurs, businessmen, youth, women, and farmers, Adityanath said that it will accelerate the development process, leading to sustained growth in the bank's deposited capital.

Addressing a function organised to commemorate the completion of 100 years of the Gorakhpur branch of State Bank of India located on Bank Road, he said that when this branch was established on October 15, 1923, the population of Gorakhpur city was under 50,000.

Today, the Municipal Corporation area alone is home to a population of 15 -20 lakh, while in the entire district, the population stands at around 70 lakh.

Advertisment

Over this period, industries have witnessed rapid growth in Gorakhpur, particularly in the last six years. The city now boasts world-class infrastructure and new industries are continually emerging, he said.

“When banks play a supportive role, the entrepreneurial process advances more rapidly, contributing to economic development and progress," said Adityanath.

The chief minister, according to a statement issued in Lucknow, said that presently, SBI has a deposited capital of over Rs 11,500 crore in the Gorakhpur area, with loans disbursed amounting to Rs 4,500 crore.

Advertisment

"If the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio reaches 60 per cent, the deposited capital can potentially grow to Rs 25,000 crore. This expansion will also enhance the bank's capacity for social initiatives and community development," Adityanath said.

He further underlined the pivotal role that banks can play in fostering employment opportunities by providing loans along with training under government schemes like Mudra Yojana, ODOP, Startup, Standup, Vishwakarma Shram Samman and PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Stating that after 2014, there have been revolutionary changes in the banking sector, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made arrangements for corruption-free DBT by opening Jan Dhan accounts and linking them with Aadhaar.

Advertisment

The best payment gateway like UPI is also a contribution of India, he added.

Banks played a crucial role in disbursing benefits to the citizens, including transferring PM Kisan Samman Nidhi payments to 2.62 crore farmers, providing Rs 1,100 to 1.91 crore primary school children parents' accounts for textbooks and uniforms along with delivering a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to one crore beneficiaries, he said.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, banks demonstrated their commitment to the nation by facilitating the transfer of essential allowances, even on holidays, he added.

He also presented Rs 8 lakh each from the bank's CSR fund to two Primary Health Centres and Rs 5 lakh each for the establishment of smart classes in two primary schools. Loans were extended to a women's self-help group and under the Stand-Up India Scheme. Two female bank employees were also honoured by the chief minister on the occasion. PTI ABN ANU ANU