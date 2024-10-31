UP CM Adityanath visits Ram temple, greets people on Diwali

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the new Ram temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers on Diwali, officials said.

Advertisment

They said the chief minister visited the Hanuman Garhi temple as well.

Adityanath extended his greetings and wished the people of the state on the auspicious occasion.

"The chief minister said that this year's Diwali festival is historic and unprecedented. Ram Lalla has been seated in his abode after a long wait of 500 years. Innumerable lamps will also be lit in the new temple built in the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhyadham," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X in Hindi.

Advertisment

"The state government is re-establishing the ancient and glorious tradition of celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya by organising 'Deepotsav' and is working to introduce the entire world community to the glory of Ayodhya," it added.

Former chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati also extended Diwali wishes on social media.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all on the festival of Diwali. Also, best wishes to people on Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja," she posted on X in Hindi. PTI CDN IJT IJT