UP CM Adityanath visits residence of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of the late Pandit Chhannulal Mishra here on Monday and extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the classical music maestro.

Mishra, 89, passed away on October 2 due to age-related illness. One of the greats of Hindustani classical music, he was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

"Today, I visited the residence of renowned classical singer, Padma Vibhushan late Pandit Chhannulal Mishra ji in Varanasi and paid tributes to him by garlanding his portrait and consoled the bereaved family.

"My condolences are with the family in this hour of grief. I pray to Baba Vishwanath to give the departed soul place at his holy feet," Adityanath said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the CM offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav and Vishwanath temples. He also inaugurated the Ganga 'aarti' at Namo Ghat. PTI COR/KIS DIV DIV