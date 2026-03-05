UP CM Adityanath warns officials against negligence at Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to resolve public grievances with urgency and sensitivity, warning that any laxity in this regard would be "unpardonable".

The chief minister issued these instructions during a 'Janata Darshan' programme held at the Gorakhnath Temple premises.

According to an official statement, the chief minister met around 150 people during the interaction and assured them that the state government remains committed to ensuring that the problems of every distressed person are resolved through appropriate action.

"Any laxity or negligence in this regard will be inexcusable. Every complaint must be resolved in a quality-driven, transparent and satisfactory manner," the chief minister said.

He cautioned officials that the government would not tolerate any form of delay or negligence in addressing public complaints.

Adityanath further directed officials to take strict action against those illegally occupying others' land. He warned that those who harass or forcibly evict the weak would face consequences and would not be spared under any circumstances.

During the event, several people requested financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them that the government would provide adequate help to ensure they receive necessary medical care.