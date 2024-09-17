UP CM Adityanath wishes PM Modi on his 74th birthday, calls him 'sarathi of India's Amrit Kaal'

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed Narendra Modi as the "'sarathi' (charioteer) of India's Amrit Kaal" as he extended his wishes on the prime minister's 74th birthday.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the world's most popular leader, tirelessly working to make the lives of 140 crore Indians prosperous, the visionary behind 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' and our guiding force," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X. He said that under PM Modi's leadership, "the underprivileged have received priority" and "democracy is strengthening day by day".

"Every moment of your life, dedicated to the sacred spirit of 'Nation First', the vow of 'Antyodaya' (uplifting the last person), and the goal of 'Viksit Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Developed India - Self-reliant India), is an inspiration to us all," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

"Under your (Modi's) leadership, the underprivileged have received priority. Today, our nation is progressing towards becoming the growth engine of the world. Our democracy is strengthening day by day. You are truly the charioteer of India's 'Amrit Kaal'," Adityanath said. Extending his best wishes to the prime minister on the occasion, he added that "on behalf of 25 crore people of the state, we pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life, and that we may continue to receive your guidance always".

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.

He was sworn-in as India's prime minister for the third time on June 9, 2024. PTI NAV BHJ BHJ BHJ