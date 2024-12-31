UP CM Adityanath's office asks people to visit Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office on Tuesday urged people to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and see the giant 'damru' and trident of Lord Shiva made of bronze and other metals.

"Many pleasant destinations have been developed for the devotees coming to the great festival of folk faith 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh'," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"In this series, the giant damru and trident of Lord Shiva installed in Jhunsi are becoming the center of attraction. Come to Maha Kumbh, do visit this damru and trident made of bronze and other metals...," the post added.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, will be held in Prayagraj this time between January 13 and February 26, 2025.

An expert informed that the vacant space between two overbridges in Trivenipuram of Jhunsi is being developed as two parks and a concrete platform has been built between the two parks.

A huge 'damru' and trident has been installed on one platform which weighs three tons. PTI CDN AS AS