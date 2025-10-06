UP CM announces Rs 16,000–20,000 aid for sanitation workers, Valmiki Jayanti public holiday

Varanasi, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 would directly be credited to sanitation workers' accounts, according to a statement.

Adityanath attended the Swachhata Mitra Samman ceremony at Saroj Palace, Piplani Katra, honouring sanitation workers who contributed significantly during the Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada.

He said preparations, including the creation of a dedicated portal, are underway. Sanitation workers and Swachhata Mitras will also receive health coverage of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring their protection and well-being.

He announced that Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 will soon be directly credited to sanitation workers' accounts, emphasising that "no one will be able to exploit them".

During the ceremony, he distributed sanitation kits, showered flowers on the workers, and posed for photographs with citizens, including a schoolgirl, celebrating their dedication to cleanliness, the statement said.

Adityanath also announced that October 7 will be a public holiday on the occasion of Lord Valmiki Jayanti.

Describing Valmiki as "the architect of India's sage tradition" and a "guiding force of Sanatan Dharma", the chief minister said the 'trikaldarshi' (one who can see the past, present and future) sage inspires devotion to Lord Rama and is recognised as the world's first poet, having composed the earliest epic.

Adityanath remarked that politicians are often noticed by the public only during elections.

"Many appear during polls, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh, people say, 'They have come!' But are public representatives truly aware of local issues? Visiting the spot and listening to citizens is the first step toward resolving problems," he said.

During the 75-day campaign, public representatives visited every neighbourhood, engaged hundreds of workers, organised chaupals, and significantly expanded cleanliness initiatives, an extraordinary achievement.

Recalling the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Adityanath highlighted its impact in creating nationwide awareness about sanitation.

The initiative, which included constructing toilets in 120 million homes benefiting 600 million people, inspired citizens to maintain cleanliness and uphold women's dignity.

"Before 2014, many villages were inaccessible, roads were unhygienic, and sanitation was a major concern. Today, clean villages and wards reflect not only women's dignity but India's dignity," the chief minister said.

He added that cleanliness initiatives, coupled with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, have reduced diseases and household expenses, contributing to a healthy, strong and capable India.

Congratulating the workers and sanitation staff of Varanasi South, the CM lauded the 75-day campaign as both inspirational and innovative.

He noted that over 33,000 public grievances were resolved on the spot, preventing disputes and ensuring timely redressal. The initiative strengthened coordination among public representatives, workers and municipal officials, setting a strong example of effective public service and citizen engagement.

He praised sanitation workers as the foundation of cleanliness, emphasising their selfless contribution to public health.

"No one diminishes by working; the more diligent a person is, the stronger and healthier they become. Even during the global pandemic, hardworking people remained resilient," he said.

On the occasion of Diwali, Adityanath called for a state-level initiative to distribute sweets to every sanitation worker and ensure that lamps and sweets reach every poor household.

"Our duty is to unite society; we cannot allow divisive forces, such as the Samajwadi Party and Congress, to tear it apart. This unity will form the foundation for a stronger, empowered, developed, and self-reliant India," he said. PTI KIS HIG HIG