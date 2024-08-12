UP CM asks officials to expedite drinking water supply in villages

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to expedite the supply of pure drinking water to all villages.

The chief minister's directive came during a review meeting on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

He emphasised that in addition to pipeline installation, adequate measures for operation and maintenance must be in place, according to an official statement.

"During the meeting, officials informed the chief minister that arrangements are being made to provide pure drinking water to over 2.63 crore households in the state at a total cost of Rs 1.60 lakh crore. Additionally, approximately Rs 4,500 crore will be allocated annually for the operation and maintenance of the system," it added.

"The chief minister emphasised that only high quality materials should be used in the Jal Jeevan Mission, ensuring that pipes, taps, and other components are of the best standard," the release said.

Adityanath also asked officials to prepare a detailed action plan with the help of village heads to raise awareness among villagers about the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He instructed that the roads excavated for pipeline installation must be repaired promptly, according to the statement.

Adityanath also instructed officials to focus on making the villages in the state healthy and self-sufficient, and suggested initiatives such as fish farming in ponds that are not associated with temples and establishing 'gram haat' and permanent shops. PTI KIS RPA