UP CM asks officials to take prompt action if land of poor is encroached upon

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met around 200 people from different districts during a Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath temple complex here on Monday.

During the Janata Darshan, Adityanath reached out to people seated outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, listened to individual concerns, and forwarded the applications to the officials concerned.

He directed the officials to redress the grievances promptly, an official statement said.

In one case, a woman complained that her land was illegally occupied by a strongman. Adityanth immediately ordered the administration and police to take prompt action and free her land from encroachment, adding that no influential person would be allowed to oppress the poor.

He emphasised that if land belonging to the poor is encroached upon, it must be vacated immediately and those responsible must be made to face legal consequences.

"No dabang (strongman) will be allowed to illegally occupy land or exploit the weak. Such elements must not be spared," he said.

People also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them of full government support and instructed officials to prepare the required estimates and forward them for approval.

He further directed that matters related to revenue and police be resolved with complete transparency, fairness and sensitivity, so that every victim receives justice.