UP CM asks police officials to probe railway track obstructions, prevent recurrence

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked senior police officials to look into the recent incidents of railway track obstruction and ensure they are not repeated.

The chief minister's direction came during a special meeting with ADG-level officers, during which he raised concern over "recent incidents of cylinders, rods, and other objects being discovered on railway tracks, along with incidents of stones being thrown at trains", said an official statement.

"To address this issue, the GRP (Government Railway Police), RPF (Railway Protection Force), railway administration, and civil police must collaborate effectively," Adityanath directed and suggested "strengthening of the local intelligence on the issue" .

The instructions come in the wake of incidents of such materials being found on rail tracks in several districts of the state, including Kanpur, Rampur, Mahoba, and Farrukhabad, in the last couple of months.

The chief minister also announced the introduction of an e-pension system and directed officials to strictly adhere to promotion timelines for police personnel, the release said.

He also emphasised the importance of maintaining accurate records, posting officers based on their qualifications, and ensuring timely payment of retirement dues.

Adityanath outlined key directives for the force, including improved coordination and timely reporting, as he pushed for increased field visits.

"ADG-level officers should regularly visit districts to review work and make improvements, " the release quoted him as saying.