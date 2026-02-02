UP CM assures financial aid for medical treatment, school admission at Janata Darshan

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure the swift redressal of public grievances during a 'janata darshan' held at his official residence here.

The chief minister accepted applications from visitors and issued specific instructions to district magistrates, revenue officials and the police administration to resolve the issues presented, according to an official statement.

Addressing several complaints related to illegal encroachment, the chief minister ordered strict action against anyone found guilty of such activities.

During the hearing, Adityanath met a woman seeking financial assistance for her child's treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

"All 25 crore residents of the state are my family. The government stands with everyone in happiness and sorrow. From day one, financial assistance for treatment has been provided, and this will continue. No one's treatment will stop due to lack of money," he said.

In another instance, four-year-old Anabia Ali, a resident of Lucknow, approached the chief minister requesting help with school admission. Adityanath assured the child that she would be enrolled in her chosen school.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Anabia Ali said she had sought help for "admission" and was told that she would be enrolled in Loreto (Convent). The child expressed happiness after getting assurance from the chief minister. PTI ABN NAV AKY