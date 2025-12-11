UP CM assures housing for needy, aid for treatment during 'Janta Darshan'

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the government will ensure housing for the needy and financial assistance for the treatment of those suffering from serious illnesses.

During his stay in Gorakhpur, Adityanath met people at the 'Janta Darshan' held at the Gorakhnath temple on Thursday morning and heard their grievances, according to an official statement. He assured support to those seeking housing and promised financial aid for patients requiring treatment for critical ailments.

"The government is committed to ensuring that every eligible and needy individual receives the benefits of welfare schemes and that all problems are resolved effectively," the chief minister said.

Around 300 people met the chief minister during the event. Adityanath personally reached out to those seated in the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium, listened to each grievance carefully, accepted applications and directed officials to address the issues in a time-bound, fair and satisfactory manner, the statement said.

When a woman raised the issue of not having a house, the chief minister assured her that she would be provided a home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and instructed officials to take necessary action. He said the government intends that every needy person should have a pucca house.

Another woman sought financial assistance for her husband's treatment. Adityanath assured her that funds would be provided from the discretionary fund and asked her to proceed with the treatment without worry. Several others also sought help for medical expenses.

"No one's treatment will stop for lack of money," he said, directing officials to promptly prepare estimates for high-level medical treatment for all such applicants so that funds can be released immediately.

Responding to complaints about land encroachment, the chief minister instructed the police to take strict action against anyone forcibly occupying another person's land. In one case, where a woman complained of obstruction in taking possession of her own land, Adityanath directed officials to ensure she is given rightful possession.

He also told senior officials to examine cases where eligible beneficiaries are unable to access welfare schemes and determine whether any negligence had occurred.

"Officials should show prompt sensitivity towards public grievances," the chief minister added. PTI KIS AKY