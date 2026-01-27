UP CM assures resolution of grievances during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured people that all their grievances would be resolved and urged them not to panic, an official statement said.

The chief minister, who arrived in Gorakhpur late Monday evening and stayed overnight at the Gorakhnath Temple, met people during the Janata Darshan programme on Tuesday morning.

He listened to their complaints, went through their applications, and assured them that their issues would be addressed.

Adityanath directed officials to handle each complaint sensitively and ensure time-bound, transparent, and quality redressal, the statement said.

During the Janata Darshan held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, the chief minister heard grievances of around 200 people and issued directions for their resolution. He said there was no need for anyone to feel anxious.

On complaints related to illegal land encroachments, Adityanath ordered strict legal action.

Several people also sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. The chief minister assured them that lack of funds would not be a hindrance and said adequate financial help would be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, the statement added. He asked officials to expedite hospital estimate procedures and forward them to the government.

During the interaction, Adityanath also met children accompanying their family members, encouraged them to attend school, and distributed sweets, it said. PTI KIS HIG HIG