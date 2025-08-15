UP CM, BSP chief greet citizens on 79th Independence Day

Lucknow, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of the state on the 79th Independence Day! This holy day is a sacred symbol of the unbroken aura of Mother India and the unwavering faith of the immortal martyrs. Tributes to those brave martyrs, whose sacrifice made India independent and self-respecting." "Today our resolution is to build an India based on justice, equality, self-reliance and progress, which was dreamt of by our immortal martyrs. Let us unite with the spirit of 'Nation First' to realise the resolution of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!," Adityanath said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in a statement issued on Friday also wished the people of the occasion of Independence Day.

"In the interest of all sections of society, lies the interest of the nation," Mayawati said.

"In order to save the country and people's lives from the economic impact of the arbitrary trade tariff policy being implemented forcefully by (US President) Donald Trump under his promise to make America great again, concrete action on a self-reliance policy is necessary for India too," Mayawati said in the statement.

She added that after "friendship with America proved costly, it would be better if our country's trade and trust are not centered on any one country." The BSP chief also said that at the same time, the overall and people-friendly development of the country is possible only when India is free from all types of disorder --- communal, casteist, linguistic tension and violence for which the governments have a special responsibility.

Conflicts between the Centre and state will also have to be stopped, she said in the statement. PTI NAV NB NB