UP CM calls for integrated govt complexes in Mathura, Kanpur; reviews Vision 2030 plans

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised the need to establish integrated government office complexes in Mathura and Kanpur to bring all district and divisional-level offices under one roof, according to an official statement.

Reviewing the 'Vision 2030' plans for Mathura-Vrindavan and Kanpur metropolitan areas, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure that these integrated complexes are equipped with proper facilities including chambers for advocates, adequate parking, food courts, and other civic amenities.

"Such integrated offices will not only streamline administrative work but also eliminate the inconvenience caused to people by having to visit multiple offices," he said.

Focusing on long-term infrastructure, heritage preservation, and traffic decongestion in the temple town of Mathura-Vrindavan, Adityanath was informed that 195 projects worth around Rs 30,080 crore have been proposed for Mathura.

Of these, work has begun on 23 projects, while 172 are under various stages of planning, the statement said.

Adityanath emphasised the need to maintain the sanctity of religious sites and directed that facilities for clean drinking water, toilets and resting spaces be developed on pilgrimage routes.

He underlined the importance of Vrindavan’s Swami Haridas cultural auditorium, a proposed digital museum, a convention centre, and an environmental corridor as key long-term investments.

He further instructed that a statue of Swami Haridas be installed at the auditorium and called for the development of a Krishna Lok Park at Jawahar Bagh under a PPP model.

Adityanath directed that plantation and conservation of trees mentioned in Krishna-era texts be prioritised. He reiterated the importance of collective efforts to restore the flow and purity of the Yamuna River.

Reviewing the development roadmap for Kanpur, the officers informed that the 'Vision 2030' blueprint for Kanpur comprises 61 projects valued at over Rs 37,000 crore, the statement read.

The plan aims at decongesting the city's core, strengthening public transport, expanding industrial infrastructure, and developing modern townships, healthcare and educational institutions.

Among the major proposals are the New Kanpur City, Knowledge City, MedCity, Atal Nagar (under the land pooling model), EV Park, AeroCity, and a mega MSME cluster. Officials informed the Chief Minister that New Kanpur City, being developed over 153 hectares at a cost of Rs 1,169 crore, will feature 2,000 residential plots and multiple commercial zones to accommodate a population of 35,000.

On the transport front, Adityanath stressed the need to tackle urban encroachments, which he identified as a major cause of traffic congestion.

He called for proper rehabilitation of street vendors and reviewed 29 infrastructure projects including master plan roads, an outer ring road, the Trans-Ganga bridge, an RRTS corridor, metro expansion, an integrated bus terminal, junction improvement works, and electric bus deployment.

An Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) with smart signalling and CCTV networks at 102 key intersections is also on the anvil.

Adityanath suggested shifting the central bus stand to the outskirts of Kanpur city and developing multiple intra-city bus stands as needed.

He further encouraged the development of all urban parks as theme-based parks in partnership with NGOs and civil society groups.

Stating that the holistic development of Mathura and Kanpur will contribute significantly to the national goal of "Viksit Bharat 2047." He said the religious importance of Mathura and the industrial strength of Kanpur must be integrated to showcase both as model cities.