UP CM calls for speedy, quality execution of Gorakhpur development projects

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure that all development projects in the city are completed with quality and within the stipulated time frame.

Chairing a review meeting of ongoing projects at the Annexe Bhawan in Gorakhpur, Adityanath emphasised the appointment of nodal officers for each project to monitor progress on a regular basis, the UP government said in a statement.

He said that Gorakhpur's development works have created a strong positive perception of the city across the country and must move forward without any hindrance.

The chief minister made it clear that negligence on the part of contractors would invite strict action, and any compromise in quality or lapses in execution would lead to accountability being fixed on the concerned officers.

Adityanath also instructed the District Magistrate to continuously seek updates from nodal officers and expedite key projects such as the PAC Mahila Battalion, Khajanchi Bazar, Padri Bazar, Bargadwa, Gorakhnath, Paidleganj–Nausad Flyover, Bhopa Bazar Overbridge, and others, ensuring timely and quality completion.

He also reviewed the health sector and reminded officials that encephalitis (JE and AES), once a curse for Purvanchal, has now been controlled due to sustained efforts, but constant vigilance is essential.

He emphasised the importance of public awareness and cleanliness drives in preventing dengue and seasonal diseases, with enhanced publicity across all municipal bodies.

Reiterating his zero-tolerance policy, Adityanath warned officials against allowing the medical mafia to operate. He said that while mafia rule has been dismantled across Uttar Pradesh, strict vigilance is necessary to curb malpractices such as ambulance mafia and middlemen in hospitals.

He directed firm action to ensure such elements do not flourish and that patients receive fair and transparent healthcare services.

Highlighting Gorakhpur's growing stature as a city competing with major smart cities, Adityanath stressed the need for smooth traffic management. He directed the traffic police and municipal corporation to work together to prevent congestion, prohibit stalls and carts on main roads, and provide proper rehabilitation to street vendors.

Adityanath reviewed initiatives for council schools and directed officials to ensure that the funds transferred to parents for uniforms, bags and shoes are properly utilised. He said children must attend schools in uniform, creating discipline and harmony.

He also took information about the Bal Vatika facilities for pre-school children, terming them a commendable initiative, and asked officials to involve public representatives for support. Reviewing Project Alankar for secondary schools, he instructed strict adherence to quality standards.

He further instructed that whenever trees are cut for development works, compensatory plantation must be ensured with tree guards for their protection, the UP government said in the statement.