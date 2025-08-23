UP CM calls judiciary protector of good governance, announces Rs 50 crore fund

Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the judiciary as the protector of good governance and reiterated his government's commitment to its strengthening.

Adityanath addressed the 42nd session of the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Association in Lucknow. He unveiled the association's souvenir and announced a Rs 50 crore corpus fund for the Judicial Service Association, adding to the Rs 10 crore fund created in 2018.

Calling the conference the "Mahakumbh of Judicial Officers," the chief minister said it reflects unity, mutual cooperation, and professional excellence. He welcomed judges, retired judges, and judicial officers from across the state, noting that the session coincides with the Amrit Mahotsav year of the Constitution.

"Dream of good governance and a developed Uttar Pradesh can be realized only when the judicial system is smooth, quick, and accessible," he said.

He highlighted that UP hosts the country's largest High Court, with benches in Prayagraj and Lucknow, calling it a matter of prestige for the state. He praised the 102-year-old Judicial Service Association for its contributions, expressing confidence that judicial officers will continue to set new benchmarks of unity and efficiency.

Adityanath underlined the importance of timely and affordable justice, informing that in 2024, 72 lakh cases were disposed of in district and trial courts. However, with over 1.15 crore cases still pending, he acknowledged the challenge and stressed, "The faster our pace, the stronger will be the public's confidence. The government is ready to cooperate at every level." Referring to the new criminal laws — the Indian Justice Code, Indian Civil Defense Code, and Indian Evidence Act — implemented from July 1, 2024, the chief minister praised judicial officers for their swift adaptation. He said the new framework focuses on a robust justice delivery system rather than punishment and will prove a milestone in strengthening both the judiciary and democracy.

He detailed the government's initiatives to strengthen the judicial system, highlighting major allocations for infrastructure and facilities. He informed that the government has sanctioned extensive funds for the High Court, including Rs 62.41 crore for residences of Justices in Prayagraj, Rs 117 crore for the Lucknow Bench, and Rs 99 crore for officers and staff housing.

In-principle approval has also been given for 896 residential units in Prayagraj, along with Rs 112.06 crore for a commercial block and Rs 44.91 crore for the preservation of the Allahabad High Court's heritage building.

In addition, Rs 1,645 crore has been sanctioned for setting up integrated court complexes in 10 districts, with work already underway in six. These complexes will house district courts, family courts, commercial courts, and motor accident claim tribunals under one roof.

Reaffirming the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children, the chief minister said that 381 POCSO and fast-track courts have been established. To further strengthen judicial infrastructure, funds of Rs 148 crore in 2023–24, Rs 239 crore in 2024–25, and over Rs 75 crore in 2025–26 have been released with central support for construction of courtrooms and residential facilities.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has fully implemented the Second National Judicial Pay Commission, sanctioning Rs 1,092.37 crore for the purpose. For judicial training and welfare, allocations include Rs 54.28 crore for a 400-bedded hostel, Rs 14.22 crore for a sports complex, and additional funds for lecture halls, an auditorium, and administrative buildings at the Judicial Training and Research Institute in Lucknow. He added that over Rs 387 crore has been sanctioned for Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj, while 110 Gram Nyayalayas have been made functional across the state.

Emphasising modernisation, the chief minister said work is underway on an interoperable criminal justice system integrating e-courts, e-policing, e-prisons, e-prosecution, and e-forensics. Use of data analytics and AI will help reduce pendency and accelerate justice delivery.

The conference was attended by Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Justice Rajan Rai, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, senior office-bearers of the Judicial Service Association, retired judges, and judicial officers from across the state.