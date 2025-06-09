UP CM calls on Union home minister

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Shah's office announced about the meeting.

It was not known immediately what transpired in the meeting.

After meeting Shah, the UP chief minister said it was a courtesy call.

"Today I had a courtesy call on Honourable Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!" Adityanath wrote on 'X' in Hindi. PTI ACB KVK KVK