UP CM calls Ramayan symbol of social values, environmental protection

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Ramayan is not just a religious scripture but also a symbol of social values and environmental protection.

Addressing an event on the 85th birth anniversary of former legislator late DP Bora under the 'Mission Shakti' campaign, the chief minister noted that the occasion coincides with Sharad Purnima, the birth anniversaries of Maharshi Valmiki and Meera Bai, as well as that of the late DP Bora.

He paid tributes to the saints and Bora, saying, "On this occasion, I bow to Maharshi Valmiki and Meera Bai and humbly pay homage to the late DP Bora on behalf of the state government and citizens of Uttar Pradesh." The chief minister described Valmiki's Ramayan as unique from social, religious, and geographical perspectives, emphasising that it embodies not only religious teachings but also social values and environmental conservation.

"Lord Ram's character in the Ramayan represents dharma. Maharshi Valmiki provided society with an ideal character, which remains relevant even today," he said.

Referring to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the grand construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said, "This is not merely the construction of a temple but a step toward establishing Ram Rajya." During the event, the chief minister inaugurated the Matrushakti Vandan and 15 Seva Shakti centres (tailoring training centres), virtually unveiled the statue of DP Bora, and honoured women achievers for their contributions in various fields.

Highlighting the state government's Mission Shakti initiative, Adityanath said the programme is aimed at empowering women in education, health, and economic self-reliance, while also ensuring their safety and dignity.