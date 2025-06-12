UP CM cancels events, SP suspends programmes after Air India plane crash

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled all his public programmes scheduled for Friday following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed several lives.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also announced the suspension of party functions and events for the next three days as a mark of respect for the victims.

In an official statement, the chief minister's office said, "In view of the extremely heart-wrenching plane crash in Ahmedabad, all public programmes of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scheduled for June 13 have been cancelled." The Air India plane, carrying 242 people from Ahmedabad to London, crashed immediately after takeoff on Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani ji and other passengers and crew members in the plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and heart-rending. Humble tributes to them! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and strength to their bereaved families to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti." Expressing grief over the incident, SP president Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the victims in a message posted on X and announced cancellation of all programmes for the next three days.

"Heartfelt tribute to each individual who lost their life in the extremely painful Ahmedabad tragedy. In this hour of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with every bereaved family," he wrote.