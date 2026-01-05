UP CM cautions citizens against digital arrest, cyber fraud

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday cautioned citizens against cyber frauds, stressing that there was no rule anywhere in the country for the so-called "digital arrest." Taking to social media platforms, the CM shared a post saying the state government has significantly strengthened cybercrime prevention mechanisms, with cybercrime police stations now functional in all 75 districts.

In a post on X, Adityanath said that before 2017, the state had only two cybercrime police stations, but dedicated cyber units have since been established across all districts, along with cyber help desks at every police station.

The chief minister cautioned people against cyber frauds, particularly scams using misleading terms such as "digital arrest" to intimidate victims and extort money.

"There is no provision called 'digital arrest' in any law. Police or any government agency does not arrest people through video calls, WhatsApp or social media, nor do they demand money," he said.

Adityanath also urged people to be careful while using social media, warning that photos, videos and location details shared publicly are often misused by criminals to gather personal information.

He advised citizens not to share personal details or OTPs with anyone and said victims of cybercrime should immediately report the matter on the national cyber helpline number 1930.

"The sooner the police are informed, the higher the chances of recovery," he said, calling upon people to spread awareness, especially among senior citizens.

The CM's appeal comes amid rising cases of cyber fraud and several instances wherein people were held under "digital arrest" by thugs posing as law enforcement officers to extort money from gullible citizens by threatening to implicate them in false cases of money laundering or drug trafficking, etc. PTI KIS AMJ AMJ