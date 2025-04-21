UP CM condoles death of Pope Francis

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the passing away of Pope Francis.

"The passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the supreme spiritual leader of the Catholic Christian community, is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the global Catholic community," Adityanath said in a statement.

"His Holiness Pope Francis will always be remembered for his compassion, humility and noble spirit of service. I pray to the Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his grieving followers to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the chief minister said.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for poor, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. PTI NAV MAN RUK RUK