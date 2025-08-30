UP CM conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Ghazipur on Saturday, an official statement said.

The chief minister directed district and divisional level officers to ensure timely supply of essential services to the affected families, it said.

He also instructed that the administrative staff to remain constantly vigilant and ensure that food, water and health services are provided on time people in shelters.

Adityanath said the state government stands with every citizen in the state and there is no need for panic in this hour of crisis.

He also asked the officials to pay special attention to cattle feed, pure drinking water and health services, and ordered that adequate quantities of medicines, anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines are available in flood-affected villages. PTI CDN RUK RUK