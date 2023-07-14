UP CM conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial and a ground survey of flood-affected areas in Saharanpur district and met the affected people in relief camps.

The chief minister visited the Mandi complex in Sultanpur-Chilkana town and distributed relief materials and provided assistance to the victims. He also issued instructions to the officers to provide all possible help to the affected people.

Adityanath also visited the flood relief camp at GV Jain Degree College and interacted with the affected people.

"Along with helping the flood victims, the government is also committed to respecting the faith," the CM said, directing the officers to take care of the safety and convenience of the ‘kanwariyas’.

During the interaction with the flood-affected people, Adityanath assured them that the government would not let them face any kind of shortage during this disaster.

"We will conduct a survey to assess the crop damage and provide financial assistance to the farmers immediately," he said.

"I hope that you will receive prompt relief from this calamity, and I assure you that the government is with you at all times. Our public representatives and government officials will always be present here to assist you," Adityanath said.

During a conversation with the media, the chief minister said that some districts in western Uttar Pradesh have been hit by floods and waterlogging. Aerial and ground inspections have been conducted to take stock of the situation in the Yamuna, Hindon and Dhanola rivers.

Reportedly, a total population of nearly three lakhs in 28 localities of Saharanpur city and 118 villages of rural areas has been affected. Additionally, 13,000 acres of agricultural land have been affected by the floods. So far, seven people have been killed due to flood-related incidents in the district, according to an official release.

During a meeting with the district's public representatives and administrative officials at the Police Line Auditorium, he directed that no negligence should be shown in providing assistance to the flood-affected people.

The chief minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the Kanwar Yatra route and issued instructions to shower flowers on the kanwariyas in Saharanpur, an official release said. PTI SAB NB