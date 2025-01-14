UP CM congratulates devotees on taking first Amrit Snan in Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated over 3.5 crore saints, Kalpvasis and devotees on taking a holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of the Makar Sankranti.

On the Amrit Snan festival on Tuesday, more than 3.50 crore revered saints or devotees took a holy dip in the pure Triveni, he said.

In a post on X, he said, "Hearty congratulations to all the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy Sangam on the auspicious occasion of the holy 'Makar Sankranti' in the grand gathering of faith, equality and unity 'Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj." On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, voluntary organisations and religious institutions, boatmen and all the departments of the Central and State Government associated with Maha Kumbh and congratulations to the people of the state, he said.

Maha Kumbh began on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and will end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. PTI ABN HIG