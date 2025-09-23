UP CM, deputies pay tribute to poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies on Tuesday paid rich tributes to legendary Hindi poet and 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' on his birth anniversary, remembering his contribution to literature and his inspiring call for patriotism.

"Vah pradeep jo deekh raha hai jhilamil, door nahin hai, thakkar baith gaye kya bhai! Manzil door nahin hai," the chief minister quoted from one of Dinkar's works in a post on X.

Paying homage, Adityanath described Dinkar as a "great litterateur, vigilant guardian of culture, and a fierce voice of the nation's soul." He said Dinkar's immortal writings echo "the sound of revolution, the pain of farmers, and the valour of the battlefield," adding that his works will continue to inspire generations to walk on the path of patriotism, courage and justice.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in his tribute, recalled one of Dinkar's verses, "Karma bhoomi par chalo nirantar, thamna yahan nishedh hai, jeevan ki har raah kathin hai, sangharshon ka hi geh hai," saying the poet gave words to the soul of India.

"His fiery voice and passionate writings still inspire generations towards duty, courage, and love for the nation," Maurya said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also paid homage on X, calling Dinkar a "Rashtrakavi" (national poet) whose words gave expression to the soul of the country.

Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' (1908-1974) was one of the most celebrated poets of modern Hindi literature, known for works like "Rashmirathi" and "Kurukshetra" that blended patriotism, social consciousness, and historical themes.

A Rajya Sabha MP, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the Jnanpith Award, and continues to be regarded as the voice of nationalist and progressive thought in Hindi poetry. PTI KIS DV DV