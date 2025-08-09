UP CM, Deputy CM pay tributes to revolutionaries on Kakori Train Action's 100th anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday paid tributes to the revolutionaries and bravehearts of the Kakori Train Action on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.

In a post on X in Hindi, CM Adityanath said, "On the anniversary of the Kakori Train Action that shook the foundations of the British rule, salutations to all the immortal revolutionaries! This saga of bravery of the sons of Mother India is an inspiration for the citizens of the country. The sacrifice, courage and patriotism of these heroes will always inspire our hearts to work with the spirit of 'Nation First'." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a post on X in Hindi said, "Kakori Train Action is an immortal symbol of courage, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism in the Indian freedom struggle. The country will remember with reverence the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of these immortal heroes for ages to come." On August 9, 1925, Indian freedom fighters looted the treasury of the British government in Kakori to buy arms for their revolution against the British Raj.

In 1927, Ram Prasad 'Bismil', Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Rajendranath Lahiri were hanged to death by the British government for their involvement in the incident.

In 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed the revolutionary event as Kakori Train Action. The new name was used in official communications to refer to the event, which was usually described as the 'Kakori train robbery' or the 'Kakori train conspiracy'.