UP CM, deputy CMs condole demise of veteran BJP leader Vijay Malhotra

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh chief minister and deputy chief ministers expressed grief on the demise of BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra on Tuesday, with CM Adityanath describing it as “extremely sad”.

"The demise of Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is extremely sad. Humble tribute to him! My condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and the grief-stricken family members are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Malhotra passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday morning, the party said. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also expressed grief and condolences.

"The news of the demise of the party's senior leader, Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji, who made invaluable contributions to strengthening and expanding the organisation from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Janata Party and the BJP, is extremely heartbreaking. May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at his divine feet to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Maurya posted on X in Hindi.

Pathak posted on X in Hindi, "His entire life was dedicated to the nation, the organisation, and public service." Malhotra was the first president of Delhi BJP. He served as the leader of opposition in the Assembly and was also projected as the party's chief ministerial face during the 2008 election, in which the Congress under Sheila Dikshit maintained its winning streak.