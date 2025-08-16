UP CM, deputy CMs congratulate VHP on its foundation day

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Saturday congratulated the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on its foundation day.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the workers and dedicated Sanatan sadhaks on the foundation day of the world's largest Hindu organisation 'Vishwa Hindu Parishad', which is continuously dedicated to Hindu unity, national awakening and the promotion of Sanatan values," Chief Minister Adityanath said in a post on 'X'.

"The role of the VHP in religion, culture and protection of cows, villages and the Ganga is exemplary and inspiring for all of us," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X, "Hearty congratulations to all the members on the foundation day of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which stands as a decisive pivot in the struggles for the protection of Indianness and national interest.

"The penance and leadership of 'param pujya' Ashok Singhal ji, the inspiration power of this organisation, which has played a leading role on every front from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement to service, is still in front of us like a guiding light. It was his sacrifice and indomitable determination that gave the Ram Janmabhoomi movement the form of a massive mass movement and tied every section of the society in the thread of cultural identity.'' Maurya, who was a long-time associate of Ashok Singhal, has also been an office bearer of the VHP.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on 'X', ''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the foundation day of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is continuously working to protect Sanatan culture and organize Hindu society.'' PTI CDN MNK MNK