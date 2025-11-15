UP CM, Deputy CMs pay tribute to Birsa Munda on his 150th anniversary

Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy chief ministers on Saturday paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth 150th anniversary.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "On the occasion of 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas', we pay our deepest respects to the Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who dedicated his life for the honor and glory of his motherland." "His every call echoed with freedom, his every step ablaze with self-respect. He gave a new definition to the awakening of the forests and the devotion of the people to their motherland. Jai Johar!" the chief minister added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya while paying tributes to Birsa Munda in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Tributes to the great freedom fighter of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji." "The entire nation is reverently remembering his incomparable contribution in protecting the self-respect of the motherland. His struggle and sacrifice against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in a post on X said, "Salutation to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the protector and promoter of tribal culture and identity, an immortal warrior of the Indian freedom struggle, an extraordinary social reformer, a great revolutionary, and a leader of the masses, on his birth anniversary." Birsa Munda was born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand. He led, 'Ulgulan', a tribal uprising against the British in the late 19th century.

He died at the age of 25 while in custody. PTI NAV DIV APL APL