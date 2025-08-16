UP CM, Deputy CMs pay tribute to Vajpayee on death anniversary

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

Vajpayee's political career spanned six decades. Today, on the occasion of his death anniversary, I pay my humble tributes to him on behalf of the people of the state, Adityanath said at the Lok Bhavan.

"What should be the life values and ideals of India, what should be the model of development in India and how should India and Indianness be given prestige on the global platform? Whether Atal ji was in power or in opposition, he always kept these things in mind and also provided his effective leadership in this regard," Adityanath said.

Adityanath also said that it is the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that Vajpayee started his political career from Balrampur.

"In 1957, he became an MP from Balrampur parliamentary seat for the first time. And it is the good fortune of Lucknow that Atal ji reached the country's Parliament as an MP from Lucknow parliamentary seat five times in a row and represented Uttar Pradesh as Prime Minister," he said.

The CM added, "Remembering Atal ji, a 10-time Lok Sabha MP and two-time Rajya Sabha MP is a guide not only for the present generation but also for the future generations." A poet and statesman, Vajpayee was prime minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004 and is credited with pushing economic reforms that paved the way for a period of high growth.

Vajpayee served as the prime minister thrice, first for a term of 13 days in May 1996, then for a period of 13 months in 1998-1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004, becoming the first non-Congress leader to complete a five-year stint.

Earlier, in a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "He was the architect of purity in Indian politics, the voice of gentleness and restraint in dialogue, the flag bearer of morality and national religion in national politics. Atal ji was a symbol of political sadhana in the true sense...." Meanwhile, Deputy CM Maurya, in a post on X, said, "Tributes were paid to the visionary of new India, Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister, revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary by offering flowers at his photograph at the government residence at 7 Kalidas Marg." "Respected Atal ji's entire life was dedicated to make national interest supreme in the life and soul of the Bharatiya Janata Party, to take his ideology to the masses and to make politics synonymous with character, service and sacrifice. His personality, ideals and national duty are an eternal source of inspiration for all of us," Maurya added.

Deputy CM Pathak, in a post on X, said, "Heartfelt tributes on the death anniversary of the man of the era of Indian politics, the guide of countless workers and our source of inspiration, former prime minister, Bharat Ratna respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji." PTI NAV SHS NB