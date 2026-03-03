UP CM directs officials to expedite financial assistance for patients during Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met around 150 people during Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple and directed officials to expedite the process of preparing medical estimates for those requiring financial assistance for treatment.

He urged the people seeking assistance for medical treatments to go to good hospitals. "The government will provide them with adequate financial support," he said.

Adityanath said, "Every person in need will be provided financial aid for treatment from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund." He personally approached people seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in the temple premises and heard their concerns one by one.

Assuring them of solutions, he handed over their applications to the concerned officials and told everyone that there was no need to feel troubled or anxious, as every issue would be effectively resolved.

During the Janata Darshan, the chief minister directed officials to address public grievances with seriousness and sensitivity, ensuring prompt, quality, and satisfactory resolution so that no one faces unnecessary hardship.

He further instructed that strict legal action be taken against anyone involved in land grabbing or acts of intimidation.

At the event, one person shared that the lack of funds was hindering treatment for a kidney ailment. Following this, the chief minister asked him about the Ayushman card and assured him of financial help.

Several others also sought financial assistance for serious illnesses. The chief minister reassured them that the government would not allow a shortage of funds to become a barrier to anyone's treatment. PTI ABN HIG